Health dept. relents to Centre’s pressure to co-brand health institutions

The Health department has finally relented to the Centre’s insistence to comply with the branding guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for all health institutions under the National Health Mission and has issued orders that all subcentres (Janakeeya Arogya Kendram), primary health centres, family health centres, and urban family/public health centres in the State be co-branded as Ayushman Arogya Mandir.

Accordingly, the name ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandir’ and the tagline ‘Arogyam Paramam Dhanam’ in Malayalam and English will feature on all display boards of these health institutions, alongside the vernacular name of the institutions

An order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) on Wednesday directed the State Mission Director, National Health Mission, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Director of Health Services to take immediate steps to comply with the above branding guidelines

The Centre had written to all States last year that the branding guidelines for Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres be complied with and that the pictures of the re-branding be uploaded on to the AB-HWC portal. However, Kerala had held out, claiming that the new name was alien to the State’s cultural context.

Later, when the Central share of the NHM funds for 2023-24 and the first quarter of 2024-25 was not forthcoming, the State Health administration itself had insinuated that the State’s refusal to co-brand its health institutions was being held against it. The Centre’s refusal to release NHM funds was affecting many crucial public health activities of the State as well as the salary disbursal of the 13,000 NHM employees.

The non-release of NHM funds was chalked up as one more way in which the Centre was squeezing the State, in total disregard of the federal principles.

The State Health department, since 2016-17, has adopted a uniform colour scheme for its health institutions, using the colours light blue and light green to fit into the natural ambience and aesthetics of Kerala. However, the new GO directs that as prescribed by the Centre, the outer walls of the health centres will be changed to the shade yellow metal while the name and mural should be in the shade ethnic brown.

The logos of the Government of Kerala, Health Department, National Health Mission, and Ardram Mission will be included in the display board.

The order also directs that the pictures to be painted on the walls of institutions should be illustrations related to maternal healthcare, preventive activities, yoga, tele-consultation, medicine distribution, and health awareness.