Health dept. preparing dengue action plan, to rope in residents association, voluntary organisation to organise control measures

Health Minister Veena George calls for a people’s initiative to prevent the spread of disease; dengue hot spots need to be mapped and field-level activities intensified in coordination with local bodies

The Health department is preparing a State-wide action plan to fight dengue fever as cases have seen a steady rise in many districts, especially Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram, in the aftermath of continuous rains.

A people’s initiative, with the active cooperation and participation of the public, alone can prevent the spread of dengue fever, Health Minister Veena George, said.

At a meeting called to discuss the dengue situation in the capital district, it was decided to map all cases of dengue and to strengthen field activities in the area to check further transmission of the disease. Delays in reaching the hospital and seeking treatment can complicate dengue. Therefore, those with fever should do the necessary laboratory tests to rule out dengue fever.

At the meeting, it was directed that the Health department work in close coordination with the Local Self government department to organise control measures. Field-level activities should be intensified in areas from where cases are reported. Awareness campaigns and preventive measures will be intensified in Thiruvananthapuram, which continues to remain the dengue capital of the State

Voluntary organisations and Residents’ Associations would be roped in to organise control measures. Source reduction will remain the focus of control measures and thus water stagnation inside households in refrigerator trays or flower vases/pots and the premises should be cleared at regular intervals.

Fogging measures

Construction sites should be subjected to regular checks to ensure that vector breeding is not happening anywhere. Fogging should be carried out in a more scientific manner by organising special squads. The Health department should pass on information on mapped dengue hot spots to the local bodies.

The Health department has been directed to inspect the residential quarters where guest workers or migrant labourers are lodged to ensure that the premises are clean and free of vector breeding.

The State Mision Director of National Health Mission, S. Karthikeyan, Mayor, Arya Rajendran and senior Health officials and district administration officials were present at the meeting.