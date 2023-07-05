Health dept. opens State control room

July 05, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

With the southwest monsoon intensifying, the Health department has started a State-level control room at the Directorate of Health Services as part of an infectious diseases prevention and control drive.

The control room will coordinate all activities under the Health department and at the same time help clarify matters of public health importance for health workers and members of the general public. Health workers in the field can contact the control room for clarifications while the public can contact the doctors through the helpline DISHA.

Health workers can call the control room numbers 99952 20557, 90372 77026 . The control room will handle coordination of disease prevention and control activities, data management, hospital services, drug availability, protocols and clarifications.

The public can seek clarifications on health-related matters through the helpline numbers 104, 1056, 0471 2552056, 2551056 round the clock. An entire panel of doctors and counsellors will handle calls from the public. This apart, the public can also make use of teleconsultations through the e-Sanjeevani portal.

