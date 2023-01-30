Health dept. likely to issue guidelines soon for providing medical certificates to food handlers

January 30, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Health department is expected to come out with guidelines soon for doctors on issuing medical certificates to people handling food in hotels, restaurants and other outlets in the State, for whom health cards have been made mandatory from February 1.

A senior official in the Directorate of Health Services told The Hindu on Monday that discussions would be held in the coming days and a uniform procedure would be chalked out.

Public health experts had raised concerns over the lack of official guidelines even as a medical certificate from a registered medical practitioner in a fixed format has been made mandatory for those handling food. These health cards are supposed to certify that the holders do not suffer from any contagious diseases, infections or have any open wounds on their body. The department had pointed out that any pathogen harboured by those handling food can reach others through food.

Practical problems

K.K. Purushothaman, public health expert, who formerly worked with Government Medical College, Thrissur, said that lack of guidelines would lead to practical problems. “Clinical examination as well as lab tests will be required to diagnose tuberculosis, psoriasis, and typhoid. There are doubts about the cost of these procedures. An ethical question too is there,” he said.

Infections such as Hepatitis B, HIV, and syphilis transmit only through blood. Tests for their diagnosis is quite expensive and consent of the person concerned should be taken before conducting them, he pointed out.

Also, Widal test for diagnosing typhoid could turn out to be negative in a person who has recovered from the infection. However, that person could still spread it as a carrier of the virus.

IMA directive

In a directive to its members, the Kerala branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had said on January 26 that “all the necessary investigations as per guidelines” must be conducted before the physical examination of the staff at food-handling units. Sulphi Noohu, president, IMA Kerala, said that the doctor should examine if a person working in a food outlet had any illness that could lead to food poisoning. “If the patient is diabetic or is someone having coronary heart disease, that will not lead to food poisoning. However, if there is a chance of typhoid or Hepatitis A, there could be a problem. Blood and urine tests along with those for typhoid and Hepatitis A should be compulsory,” he added.