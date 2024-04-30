Health dept. issues advisory to prevent heatstroke, dehydration

April 30, 2024 03:06 am | Updated 03:10 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department has again issued a warning that people take utmost care to prevent themselves succumbing to the excessive heat being experienced across various districts in Kerala.

Health Minister Veena George reviewed the heatwave situation in districts at a high-level meeting here on Monday.

Appropriate steps will be taken in districts as situation evolves, after conferring with District Collectors. It was suggested at the meeting that public awareness be intensified on managing the excessive heat situation and to advise the public to go by the directives issued by the State Disaster Management Authority and the Health department

People should try to avoid going out in the sun between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and special care should be taken to prevent health problems such as dehydration or heatstroke due to intense heat in children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic diseases.

Rearrange work timings

Those who work outdoors should rearrange their work timings so that they can avoid sun exposure during peak hours. They should avoid being exposed to sun continuously and take breaks under shade. Water intake should be increased to prevent dehydration.

Continuous exposure to the sun can lead to serious problems such as sunburn or heatstroke. People experiencing fatigue, headache, nausea, increased heartbeat, and disorientation due to intense heat should be allowed to rest under a fan, after which medical advice should be sought.

People are also advised to wear light, loose and airy clothes and never to go out without an umbrella or hat. Increase fluid intake, especially lime juice or buttermilk with salt. Fruits high in water content, like watermelon or orange, should be included in the diet. Young children should not be allowed to play outdoors.

As far as possible, try to keep the house well ventilated by leaving the windows open. While outdoors, only cold drinks which are hygienically made and safe to drink should be consumed. Juice shops should ensure that the ice they use is made from water which is safe to drink.

