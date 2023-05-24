Health dept issues advisory against spread of dengue fever

May 24, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The State Health department has issued a warning against the spread of dengue fever in the wake of intermittent rains being reported in various districts.

A release quoting Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday that containment steps should be intensified in districts such as Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram. The Minister directed the Director, Health Services, to strengthen awareness events. It had been decided earlier to boost pre-monsoon cleaning works. Along with this, the Department of Local Self-Governments had been holding various programmes and the Department of Health had been following projects under the Arogya Jagrata calendar.

The advisory says that self-medication should be avoided if there are fever symptoms. If the fever lasts for several days, immediate medical help should be given. Many people are found to have been approaching hospitals only after their condition worsens. This will complicate the situation. Those who have fever should ensure that it is not contagious. Stagnation of water inside and outside homes should not be allowed, as it will only help breeding of mosquitoes, the advisory adds.

ADVERTISEMENT