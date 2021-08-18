KeralaKalpetta 18 August 2021 22:22 IST
Health dept invites applications for contract posts
Jobs in Health dept.
The Health department has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of medical officers, paediatricians, dental surgeons, VBD consultants, staff nurses, junior public health nurses, special educators, laboratory technicians, and attenders on a contract basis. Applications for the posts should be submitted on or before August 30. For details contact: 04936-202771.
