Health dept. initiates study amid hepatitis A outbreak in Kannur

In response to reported cases of hepatitis A across different parts of the district, a team of experts led by the Health department has initiated a comprehensive study in Kannur.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, notable outbreaks of yellow fever have occurred in Mekunnu, Thrippangottur, Malur, Pariyaram and Chapparapadavu areas resulting in a total of 150 reported cases. The figure shows a significant increase compared to the previous two years. The district has also recorded one death due to yellow fever this year.

District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr. Piyush M. Namboothiripad has underscored urgency of the situation emphasizing the need for thorough investigation. The investigative team, comprising officials from the District Medical Office, including deputy DMO Dr. Sachin K.C., technical assistant Chacko C.J., district epidemiologist Abhishek G.S., and Dr. A.K. Jayashree, Head of the Department of Community Medicine at Government Medical College, Kannur, has commenced its work. The initial focus is on gathering data, with the team having already visited the Malur area to kickstart the process.

Hepatitis A, commonly known as jaundice, is a viral disease primarily transmitted through contaminated water sources. Symptoms typically manifest within 14 to 42 days of exposure and include low-grade fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and jaundice. Severe cases can lead to complications affecting both the liver and the brain, resulting in death. Treatment revolves around symptom management along with rest and hydration.

The Health department has advised several preventive measures, including the use of boiled water for consumption, regular chlorination of drinking water sources, proper sanitation practices to prevent open defecation, and maintaining hygiene standards in food and beverage preparation. Individuals experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention immediately, while those infected should practice personal hygiene to prevent transmission.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.