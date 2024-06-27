Health dept. gears up to curb infectious diseases

The Health department is formulating a special action plan for July as part of infectious diseases prevention and control, to ensure that there is a treatment plan and better-organised control measures.

This was decided at a meeting of the Health Rapid Response Team which met here on Thursday to review the situation.

With rain intensifying across the State, the Health department has issued the warning that all infectious diseases, especially the common cold, viral fevers and influenza A (H1N1) as also dengue and leptospirosis, are set to spike.

The department has reiterated the public health warning to ensure that children are not sent to school if they have cold or fever symptoms and that self-treatment can be dangerous. Rest and recuperation is important for recovering from all fevers. Any fever that does not subside within three days, breathing difficulties, palpitation , delirium, chest pain or excessive fatigue are all warning signs that the illness is worsening and medical care should not be delayed.

Avian influenza has emerged as the new threat this season in the State and people have been warned not to handle dead birds or animals without adequate personal protection and care. If at all people who have handled dead birds/culled birds develop any illness symptoms, they should contact local health workers.

Some 2.5 lakh trained One Health volunteers have been asked to report on any unusual bird or animal deaths. Those who are rearing pets and birds should watch out for any diseases in their pets.

The Health department has also warned people to protect themselves against contracting respiratory illnesses by using masks, maintaining hand hygiene and avoiding crowded places. This is important as H1N1 cases have been on the rise.

As far as possible, hospital visits should be avoided. Pregnant women and the elderly should wear masks to protect themselves.

Recent cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis in the State have raised much concern. People should avoid getting into unused pools and still waterbodies. Diving into water should be avoided. Public swimming pools and water theme parks should ensure that the pool water is sufficiently chlorinated.

The meeting also asked hospitals not to let up on preparedness measures to handle a surge in infectious diseases. Dengue cases should be picked up and treated early and all treatment protocols should be followed.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Health), NHM State Mission Director and senior Health officials were present.