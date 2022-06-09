Health dept. gearing up to face viral infections

Talks held with councillors in municipalities and Kozhikode corporation, members of panchayats

Talks held with councillors in municipalities and Kozhikode corporation, members of panchayats

The Health department in Kozhikode is gearing up to face viral infection cases with the onset of monsoon in the district.

Common flu, dengue fever, leptospirosis, and water-borne diseases such as cholera and diarrhoea are some of the most commonly reported ones during the period. With schools resuming full-fledged functioning after the pandemic-induced restrictions, children could also bear the brunt of cold and related infections.

According to sources, disinfecting works such as fogging are being undertaken in places from where dengue and mosquito-borne diseases had been reported earlier. The department has given a call to observe ‘Dry Day’ on Fridays in schools, on Saturday in institutions, and on Sunday in homes. At least two rounds of chlorination had been undertaken in public wells. To thwart the possibility of leptospirosis, those working in fields and water-logged areas have been asked to consume doxycycline tablets in the prescribed format. Those in direct contact with dirt and sewage have been asked to wear face masks, gloves, and knee-length footwear. An awareness campaign titled ‘Mruthyunjayam’ had been launched across the State.

Inspections are being undertaken in association with the Food Safety department in restaurants and eateries. Ice factories are also covered under this. Hospitals are equipped with medicines to treat malaria.

Meanwhile, awareness sessions are being held in local bodies. Talks were held with councillors in municipalities and Kozhikode corporation, members of various grama panchayats, and representatives of residents’ associations. The focus is on personal as well as environmental hygiene. Collection of contaminated water should be avoided to stop breeding of mosquitoes. Drinking water should be clean, say the guidelines brought out by the department.