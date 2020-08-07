Health dept. equipped to handle monsoon emergencies: Minister

The Health Department is fully equipped to handle emergencies triggered by monsoon-related natural calamities alongside the ongoing COVID-19 prevention activities, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said.
Action plans have been formulated for tackling post-flood health-care issues of the victims and epidemic outbreaks, the Minister said. The action plans will focus on the treatment of the injured and their long- and short-term mental and physical well-being.
The Health Department will prepare the lists of people with serious illnesses residing in the regions vulnerable to floods. The medication taken by these patients will also form part of the list.
Medicines in stock
Special attention will be paid to pregnant women, bedridden patients, the elderly, the physically challenged, and people living alone. The department has also taken steps to ensure adequate stocks of medicines and health-care equipment.
Doxycycline tablets for combating leptospirosis; bleaching powder, chlorine tablets, face masks, gloves, and sanitiser also will be stocked. Hospitals will also be supplied antivenom for tackling snake bites.
Health-care institutions will be further strengthened and equipped to handle mass casualties. Physical-distancing norms will be strictly adhered to in relief camps given the COVID-19 situation, Ms. Shylaja said.
