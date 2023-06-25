Health dept. asked to steps to contain rising fever cases

June 25, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOLLAM

District Collector Afsana Parveen has asked the Health department to strengthen precautionary measures and exercise extreme caution in the wake of a rise in the number of fever cases. She was presiding over the District Development Committee (DDC) meeting.

According to District Medical Officer (Health), currently, 22 fever clinics are functioning in the district while the remaining hospitals will soon start the facility. Kovoor Kunjumon MLA demanded that source eradication and clean-up drives should be carried out strictly in coordination with various departments. Carrying out Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme to address stray dog menace, reporting LP and UP assistant vacancies on time, restoration of jankar service at Peruman, and steps to auction trees axed at East Kallada were the other issues raised by the MLA.

Punalur MLA P.S. Supal informed the DDC that the site identified for setting up a waste treatment plant at Perur is not feasible considering the population density, and steps should be taken to acquire suitable land. While instructions were given to fill the vacancies of health workers in Punalur taluk hospital and Anchal CHC, he demanded to set up fencing and deploy Rapid Response Teams to prevent wild elephants from entering Thenmala ward number 4.

The representative of N.K. Premachandran MP, said that inspections should be made more efficient to enforce the use of fare meters in Kollam Corporation. Take-a-break construction at various places in the district, expediting four-laning works in Kollam-Thenmala NH 744 and construction of Kottarakkara ring road were the other demands brought to the attention of DDC.

The representative of K.B. Ganesh Kumar MLA said that the steps carried out through employment exchange should be made more efficient at district and taluk levels. Preparing a master plan to tap the tourism potential of the district, providing necessary safety equipment to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers, starting the construction of Thazhava College, solving the waterlogging caused by the unscientific construction of drains were the other issues discussed. Rural SP M.L. Sunil, ADM R. Binarani, District Planning Officer P.J. Amina and other district level officials participated in the meeting.