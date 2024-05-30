Health department warns of disease outbreaks with onset of monsoon

The Health department has renewed the warning on possible outbreaks of infectious diseases, especially dengue, leptospirosis, diarrhoeal diseases and H1N1, as the rain have intensified, leading to water stagnation in many places.

Health officials are quite concerned about a spurt in leptospirosis as a lot of people have been exposed to floodwaters. People should take doxycycline prophylaxis, following the advice of health workers.

At a high-level meeting of the department convened by Health Minister Veena George here on Thursday, directives were issued to strengthen field-level activities for the surveillance and prevention of infectious diseases.

All district-level activities aimed at disease prevention and control were reviewed at the meeting . The Health Minister directed that special attention be paid to flood relief camps.

District Medical Officers should review the reports from all hospitals in their respective districts on a daily basis, ensuring the cooperation of private hospitals with the help of the Indian Medical Association. Control rooms are to be opened in all districts.

The meeting directed that in all districts, at least one hospital run a special fever clinic till 8 p.m. All medical colleges should open fever clinics too and hospitals should hire personnel on temporary basis to manage day-to- day affairs during the infectious diseases season.

The services of medical teams and ambulance availability are to be ensured in camps and special care needs to be taken in the case of pregnant women and children. Hygiene should be prioritised in all camps and health workers should take care that people who are on regular medication for chronic diseases are not missing their doses. In camps, people with respiratory illnesses or symptoms should be separated.

Hospitals are to ensure the availability of adequate drug stocks. All fever deaths are required to be audited.

In areas where hepatitis A outbreaks were reported, special care should be taken that all drinking water sources are super-chlorinated. . People should be directed to drink only water which has been [previously boiled and cooled.

All schools have been directed to check the quality of drinking water from their water sources within school premises. School campuses should be maintained clean. Children should be asked to bring water which has been boiled.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Hakth) and senior Health department officials were present at the meeting.