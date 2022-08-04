Kerala

Health department warns against diseases during monsoon

Nandakumar T 6656August 04, 2022 20:15 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 20:15 IST

Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department has sounded an alert against water and vector-borne diseases in the wake of the strong monsoon rains in large parts of the state.

An official pressnote quoting Health Minister Veena George here on Thursday warned citizens to be vigilant against zoonotic diseases as well as those spread through water, air and insects.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Noting that leptospirosis, dengue fever, cholera, typhoid, hepatitis and viral fever were common during floods, the pressnote also reminded people that the threat of COVID had not receded.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

People who are in relief camps from flood-prone areas have been advised to wear masks and health workers directed to visit the camps on a regular basis. Ms.George also issued directions to shift people with serious ailments to hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...