Health department warns against diseases during monsoon

August 04, 2022 20:15 IST

Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department has sounded an alert against water and vector-borne diseases in the wake of the strong monsoon rains in large parts of the state.

An official pressnote quoting Health Minister Veena George here on Thursday warned citizens to be vigilant against zoonotic diseases as well as those spread through water, air and insects.

Noting that leptospirosis, dengue fever, cholera, typhoid, hepatitis and viral fever were common during floods, the pressnote also reminded people that the threat of COVID had not receded.

People who are in relief camps from flood-prone areas have been advised to wear masks and health workers directed to visit the camps on a regular basis. Ms.George also issued directions to shift people with serious ailments to hospital.