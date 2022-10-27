Health department to intensify steps to combat monkey fever in Wayanad

ADVERTISEMENT

A meeting of senior officials chaired by District Collector A. Geetha decided to intensify steps to tackle the Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever, in Wayanad.

Ms. Geetha directed officials of the Tribal Development department to organise special camps in tribal hamlets on the fringes of the forest to combat the disease.

As the viral disease, transmitted to humans through a species of ticks found on monkeys, had been mainly reported from hamlets near the forest on the Kerala-Karnataka border, the public should be vigilant, especially during the peak period from November to May, P. Dineesh, District Medical Officer-in-charge, said.

If anyone comes across carcasses of monkeys, the matter should be reported to Health, Forest or Animal Husbandry department officials, Dr. Dineesh said.

People living on the fringes of forests should use personal protection measures such as gloves, gumboots, and lotions before entering forests. The lotions should also be applied on domestic animals before taking them for grazing, he added.