Health Department to conduct sero prevalence survey

29 January 2021 23:47 IST

The Health department is preparing to conduct a serological prevalence study in the district to ascertain the baseline prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the community.

A serological prevalence survey involves drawing blood samples to detect whether the person was exposed to SARS-CoV-2 in the past and whether the person has developed Immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies to combat the infection.

The survey would be conducted in two municipalities and five grama panchayats in the district. Apart from the civic bodies, the survey would be conducted in select police stations, civic body offices and hospitals, Health department sources said.

The study would help determine the possibility of yet another wave of COVID-19 and help policy makers evolve appropriate preventive or control strategies, sources said. The study would measure the SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels in blood samples and would help to determine the actual extent of the spread of the virus in the community, sources said.