Health department sounds alert against COVID-19

The Health department has issued an alert and intensified surveillance measures as COVID-19 cases are rising in many States. Health facilities have been directed to strengthen fever-monitoring in the respective areas.

“All persons hospitalised with pneumonia will have to take a COVID-19 test and masks are mandatory in public places. Social distancing norms should be followed and hands should be disinfected at regular intervals,” said officials of the department on Friday.

If cases are reported in hostels and other places where people live together, the infected persons should be isolated and all high-risk primary contacts should take COVID-19 test. Reverse quarantine of the elderly and seriously ill persons should be strengthened. Windows and doors should be kept open at workplaces and offices to ensure ventilation as closed areas can spread the virus.

“Those who have not taken the booster dose should take it at the earliest. Students should be vaccinated before the beginning of the academic year,” the said District Medical Officer.

The Department has also urged the public to stay alert to prevent waterborne diseases such as jaundice, typhoid and shigella during summer. In case of excessive diarrhoea, blood in the stool, vomiting, severe fever, low urine output, fatigue, drowsiness and epilepsy, immediate medical help should be sought.

“Symptoms of typhoid include fever that lasts for days, body pain, fatigue, and loss of appetite. Children should be given special attention and should not be allowed to drink tap water and drinks from street vendors. Early symptoms of jaundice include fever, headache, fatigue, nausea, and vomiting,” she said.

Since some symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, and vomiting are common for COVID-19 and other water-borne diseases, the department has instructed to avoid self-medication and seek treatment at the earliest.