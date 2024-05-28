Health department preparing separate calendar of activities aimed at Nipah prevention

Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department is preparing a separate calendar of activities aimed at Nipah prevention in the State, according to a statement issued by the department.

The calendar is being prepared keeping in mind, the year-long activities that need to be done for disease prevention as well as the activities that need to be done specifically to prevent Nipah outbreak, the probable season being May to September.

At a high-level meeting convened by Health Minister Veena George here on Tuesday, it was decided that disease prevention activities needed to pay more attention to Nipah as well as avian influenza. These activities will have to be carried out by the Health department in close coordination with the Animal Husbandry, First and Education departments.

It was suggested that mock drills be conducted to prepare the Health department as well as the public in the event of an infectious disease outbreak of high transmission risk.

Kozhikode district, where Nipah outbreaks have been recurring over the past few years as well as Wayanad district have been asked to take special care and in these districts, campaigns against zoonotic diseases and specifically, Nipah awareness and prevention drives would be conducted.

The presence of Nipah virus antibodies have been previously detected in bats in Kozhikode, Wayanad , Idukki, Malappuram and Ernakulam districts. Public awareness campaigns against Nipah should be strengthened in these districts through health institutions.

The public should be made aware that destroying or disturbing the bat habitats or the roosting locations can be dangerous and that fruits which are found beneath fruit trees, which may be bitten or half-eaten by bats or birds. No attempt should be made to taste the nectar from banana flowers on plantain trees in the backyard.

If at all one accidentally touches fruits eaten by bats or steps on bat poop, the area should be washed with soap and water. Children will also be given awareness against the same through schools, as part of the School Health programme.

The meeting suggested that hospitals be asked to give special attention to people who arrive in the casualty with fever, headache, breathlessness and meningitis. Any death which may occur before ascertaining the cause should be reported. Private hospitals should also inform the authorities.

Clinicians should refer a patient with any suspicious symptom to a hospital with advanced diagnostic facilities. All patients with respiratory disease symptoms and all cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome of unknown aetiology should be audited.

The meeting also suggested that all hospitals be asked to give special training to all hospital employees on maintaining infection control practices and the use of personal protective gear appropriately.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Health), National Health Mission State Mission Director, the Director of Health Services, the Director of Medical Education, Nipah One Health Centre nodal officer, members of the State Medical Board and other senior Health officials were present.