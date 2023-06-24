Health department prepares checklist for 2.5 lakh school students in Kollam

June 24, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOLLAM

As the district is on high alert after a surge in fever cases, the Health department has prepared a checklist for dry day observance and source eradication to prevent vector-borne diseases. School students have been asked to conduct source eradication activities scientifically in their homes every Sunday. For this, a checklist containing necessary steps and allied activities to be undertaken each week during the months of July, August and September will be provided to all the children in the district. While parents will also participate in the process, Health workers will visit schools and conduct classes to spread awareness. “Based on the evaluation of teachers and an expert committee, the best workers will be selected on sub-district and block levels,” said District Medical Officer Dr. K.S. Shinu.

Dry day observance will help to identify and destroy mosquito breeding sources on the premises of homes, institutions and schools. Even a spoonful of water in any material, tool, garbage, yard and building can serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Students will be asked to look for possible sources that include egg shells, coconut shells, open bottles, plastic items, toys, tyres, water containers, open tanks, terraces, sunshades, indoor plant pots, bottom and back trays of refrigerators, AC and cooler. Once identified, children can destroy the sources with the help of parents. The department has directed to observe dry day in schools on every Fridays, while institutions and homes will do it on Saturdays and Sundays. The Health officials have urged the public to come forward and voluntarily participate in preventive measures to control the spread of vector-borne diseases.