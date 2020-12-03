Health Department on full alert

Thiruvananthapuram

03 December 2020 21:24 IST

All important hospitals and Medical Colleges ready to manage any emergency

The Health Department has been put on full alert to deal with any medical care emergencies or healthcare requirements that might arise following the heavy rain and high speed winds that might be unleashed by Cyclone Burevi when it hits Kerala coast on Friday.

The Director of Medical Education and the Director of Health Services have been directed to ensure that treatment facilities and medicines are adequately stocked in all hospitals. The COVID protocol should be maintained strictly even when all arrangements are being readied, the government has said.

All important hospitals and medical colleges have been asked to make all preparations for managing any health emergency, including a mass casualty. All emergency medicines, including anti-snake venom and medical kits have been asked to be arranged in hospitals.

Orthopaedicians, physicians, paediatricians, surgeons and anaesthesiologists should be on-call duty. The primary health centres and community health centres in areas which are likely to be affected should also be on high alert.

The nodal officers in districts should act as per the directions from the respective District Collectors. The Rapid Response Team should be on alert in all districts which are likely to be affected.

Special attention should be given to coastal areas where all medical facilities including adequate human resources should be arranged. Adequate medical care should be made available in all relief camps. Elderly should be given special attention. Care should be taken that COVID protocols are followed in all relief camps.

The service of Kanivu 108 ambulance service has been ensured in all districts which are likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm. COVID-affected and others would be removed separately to hospitals. Special arrangements have been made in the central control room of the ambulance service to generate route maps on emergency basis.