Health Department issuesalert on summer diseases

As the temperature keeps soaring in many parts of the district, the Health Department has issued an alert to prevent summer diseases and dehydration.

Those engaged in hard labour outdoors should take rest between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

In order to avoid dehydration increasing the intake of water is mandatory, said District Medical Officer Dr.R.Sreelatha.

“Stop working in the sun and seek immediate medical aid if you feel any physical discomfort,” she said.

Taking into account the chance of sunstroke, precautions should be taken and only loose cotton clothes in light colours should be used.

Since the possibility of vector-borne diseases is high, dry day should be observed in all households, offices and educational institutions.

Source reduction should be done and all potential mosquito breeding sources should be cleared to curb vector-borne outbreaks. Ensuring safe drinking water should be another priority and drink safe boiled water to prevent diseases including jaundice, typhoid, diarrhoea and cholera.

Vehicles distributing drinking water should register their details with local bodies concerned.

Tankers carrying portable water should display the details and the tanks should be chlorinated and the hoses and pumps used to distribute water should be clean.

The Department has also urged the public to avoid soft drinks and other food items prepared at unhygienic open places.