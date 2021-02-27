Health Department issuesalert on summer diseases

As the temperature keeps soaring in many parts of the district, the Health Department has issued an alert to prevent summer diseases and dehydration.
Those engaged in hard labour outdoors should take rest between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
In order to avoid dehydration increasing the intake of water is mandatory, said District Medical Officer Dr.R.Sreelatha.
“Stop working in the sun and seek immediate medical aid if you feel any physical discomfort,” she said.
Taking into account the chance of sunstroke, precautions should be taken and only loose cotton clothes in light colours should be used.
Since the possibility of vector-borne diseases is high, dry day should be observed in all households, offices and educational institutions.
Source reduction should be done and all potential mosquito breeding sources should be cleared to curb vector-borne outbreaks. Ensuring safe drinking water should be another priority and drink safe boiled water to prevent diseases including jaundice, typhoid, diarrhoea and cholera.
Vehicles distributing drinking water should register their details with local bodies concerned.
Tankers carrying portable water should display the details and the tanks should be chlorinated and the hoses and pumps used to distribute water should be clean.
The Department has also urged the public to avoid soft drinks and other food items prepared at unhygienic open places.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath