Health department issues renewed alert against dengue fever and leptospirosis

July 12, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

The Health department has called for renewed alert against dengue fever and leptospirosis as intermittent rain continues across the State, creating a conducive environment for a spurt in both diseases.

At the monthly State Medical Officers’ conference here on Wednesday, the Health department reiterated the importance of source reduction activities and other disease control measures focussed around individual houses, offices and public places. Local bodies should find the hotspots for the disease and launch preventive and control measures. All district vector control units have also been directed to strengthen their activities.

Coordinated activities are required at the State level and in the field. Local bodies, the Animal Husbandry department, anganwadi workers and Kudumbasree workers should work in coordination at the grassroots.

The meeting decided to continue the observance of “dry days” on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in schools, offices and houses respectively. The public should be encouraged to keep their houses and premises clean.

The incidence of influenza in children needs careful monitoring. Children should be encouraged to wear masks to prevent them from contracting respiratory infections. Awareness creation should not be slackened and data on diseases should be monitored closely and action taken.

Medicines have been distributed to hospitals by the Kerala Medical Services Corporation and district medical officers should ensure that all medicines are available in hospitals. As soon as the medicine stock position comes down to 30%, the authorities concerned should be informed. The construction of isolation wards in hospitals should be completed in a time-bound manner, it was said at the meeting.

