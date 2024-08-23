GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Health department issues notice to 47 establishments

Published - August 23, 2024 07:05 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

As part of epidemic prevention measures, Health department officials conducted inspections at 687 units, including hotels, bakeries, catering units, packaged drinking water plants and houses of migrant labourers, in Alappuzha on Friday.

Officials said that 47 establishments that failed to maintain proper cleanliness and hygiene standards had been served notices. The department also slapped a total fine of ₹11,200 on various establishments. Officials destroyed the seized stale food and mosquito breeding sources in 60 places. As many as 54 teams participated in the drive.

Officials said that inspections would continue in the coming days.

