Health department issues guidelines for immunisation

February 29, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government has issued guidelines to strengthen the immunization programme in Kerala. Health Minister Veena George said the guidelines were issued to avoid lapses in handling the 12 vaccines to be administered under the national immunization schedule and to streamline the vaccination process.

The guidelines stipulate that vaccination clinics or sessions should be organised only under the supervision of a medical officer. All children should be subjected to a medical examination before being administered vaccine and only trained health workers should be deployed for immunization. All vaccines and immunisation equipment should be checked before immunisation and the skin should be cleaned before vaccination.

Children and pregnant women should be kept under observation for at least 30 minutes post-vaccination. Government and private hospitals will be required to adhere to the national immunization schedule and the infection control protocol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hospitals have also been directed to contact the district reproductive child health officer in the event of an adverse event following immunization for surveillance and follow-up. Severe and serious cases have to be reported to the State-level AEFI committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.