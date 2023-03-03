Health department issues alert, asks public to take precautions against sunburn, heatstroke

March 03, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

As the district is experiencing intense heat, the Health department has issued an alert urging the public to take all precautionary measures to avoid sunstroke sunburn and infectious diseases.

It has been advised to increase the intake of water to avoid dehydration and not to ignore any health issues including minor problems. “A doctor’s help should be sought immediately in case of sunstroke. Very high body temperature, severe headache, dizziness, fatigue, excessive sweating, nausea, low urine output, slow pulse and delirium are among the symptoms of sunstroke,” said the District Medical Officer here on Friday.

Those who work in the sun for long periods of time may experience redness, swelling, and blistered skin while excessive sweating can cause muscle cramps. Sunburn victims should be immediately moved to places with shade and health officials have instructed the public to avoid outdoor activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. While it is mandatory to drink water along with other fluids even if you are not thirsty, senior citizens, children, expectant mothers, and persons with serious health issues have been asked to stay extra cautious.

The department has also issued a set of guidelines to prevent waterborne diseases such as shigella and infectious diseases including jaundice. Since food from outside, soft drinks, welcome drinks served during wedding ceremonies and lack of hygiene can lead to waterborne diseases, it is better to avoid that. “If diarrhoea is not treated properly, it can lead to dehydration, a condition in which the body loses sufficient amount of water. Taking lots of fluids is important and if the health condition does not improve or the patient loses consciousness, ensure immediate medical treatment,” said the DMO.