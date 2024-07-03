Health department issues alert against dengue fever

The Health department has issued a public health alert to people to take extreme care as a second episode of dengue fever can potentially lead to complications.

ADVERTISEMENT

A chunk of dengue cases can be subclinical infections, which means that the symptoms would not be very evident. It is thus possible that a good number of people would have already contracted dengue without themselves knowing or diagnosing it.

Dengue virus has four serotypes and infection with one serotype can lend lifelong immunity against that serotype. However, a second dengue infection with a different circulating serotype can lead to serious complications (the phenomenon is known as antibody-dependent enhancement.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Protecting oneself against dengue infection is thus extremely important and keeping one’s house and premises free of vector breeding grounds can go a long way in preventing dengue.

The Aedes species, which is the dengue vector, thrives in areas close to the human population and the mosquito lays its eggs in water-filled containers inside the house and surrounding areas . These could be any containers, from refrigerator trays to houseplants or flower vases or even a stray bottle cap or eggshells as the mosquito needs just about a teaspoon of water to lay its eggs.

Adult mosquitoes “usually” rest indoors in dark areas, under beds or behind curtains. It is a day-biting mosquito and hence personal protection — long-sleeved clothing, using mosquito repellent creams, especially for children — can be very efficient in preventing mosquito bites. Any dengue patient in the home should be protected under a mosquito net.

ADVERTISEMENT

People with chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension or renal issues, pregnant women, elderly and children should be protected from mosquito bites.

There is no specific treatment for dengue and in the initial phase, only supportive care and rest is recommended. Rest is extremely important. Hydration with proper electrolyte balance should be ensured — rather than plain water, the patient should be given salted kanji water, ORS fluids or coconut water.

If fever does not subside in three days, medical attention should be sought. Additional symptoms such as severe abdominal pain or vomiting should be seen as warning signs of a severe disease.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.