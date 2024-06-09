Health department intensifies Shigella preventive measures in Kollam

The Health Department has issued a Shigella alert in the district after cases were reported from Thrikovilvattam, Mayyanad and Adichanallur panchayats coming under Palathara and Kalakkode Community Health Centres.

While preventive measures have been intensified, public has been advised to maintain good personal and environmental hygiene.

According to officials who assessed the situation, the disease was contracted through the consumption of contaminated water and food cooked in unhygienic environment.

The medical officer of the Kalakkode CHC has been instructed to carry out night inspections at bakeries, hotels and roadside eateries in Kottiyam area and take action as per Kerala Public Health Act, if necessary.

During the inspections held last week, 38 people were found working without health card while 15 establishments were operating without license. As part of the inspection notices were issued, fine was imposed and drinking water was collected for testing. Shigellosis, a serious diarrhoeal disease, is caused by Shigella bacteria. It is contracted by consuming contaminated water and food, eating unwashed fruits and vegetables, close contact with Shigella-infected people, and eating food prepared by infected people.

The symptoms include diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, fatigue, and bloody stools. Symptoms last from two to seven days and in some cases, symptoms may not be evident. If the symptoms persist and become aggravate, it can be fatal for children under the age of five and those with weakened immune systems.

Those who develop the symptoms have been advised to seek immediate medical help. Apart from ensuring hygiene, reheating food multiple times should be avoided. “Fruits and vegetables should be thoroughly washed. Those with symptoms should drink ORS solution, salted rice water and tender coconut water. Drinking water sources should be chlorinated and seeking timely treatment is very important,” said the District Medical Officer.