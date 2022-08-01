Health department gears up to tackle communicable diseases

August 01, 2022 20:30 IST

Special wards set up in all medical college hospitals

Anticipating a surge in communicable diseases during the monsoon, all medical college hospitals in the State have been equipped with special wards, Health Minister Veena George said here on Monday.

Addressing a review meeting to assess the preparedness of the health administration, the minister issued directives to provide additional facilities in hospitals located in flood-prone areas, ensure adequate stocks of medicines and keep a close tab on the requirements in relief camps accommodating people displaced by floods. Ambulance services would also be kept on standby for emergencies.

Separate accomodation

People with COVID symptoms would be provided separate accommodation in relief camps and special attention would be given to children and those with serious diseases.

The meeting also decided to ensure stocks of anti-venom in hospitals in view of the possibility of snakebites.

Tinku Biswal, Principal Secretary (Health); National Health Mission Director Rathan Khelkar, Director of Health Services P.P. Preetha, District Medical Officers and other officials were present.