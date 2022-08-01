Kerala

Health department gears up to tackle communicable diseases

Nandakumar T 6656 Thiruvananthapuram August 01, 2022 20:30 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 20:30 IST

Anticipating a surge in communicable diseases during the monsoon, all medical college hospitals in the State have been equipped with special wards, Health Minister Veena George said here on Monday.

Addressing a review meeting to assess the preparedness of the health administration, the minister issued directives to provide additional facilities in hospitals located in flood-prone areas, ensure adequate stocks of medicines and keep a close tab on the requirements in relief camps accommodating people displaced by floods. Ambulance services would also be kept on standby for emergencies.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Separate accomodation

People with COVID symptoms would be provided separate accommodation in relief camps and special attention would be given to children and those with serious diseases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The meeting also decided to ensure stocks of anti-venom in hospitals in view of the possibility of snakebites.

Tinku Biswal, Principal Secretary (Health); National Health Mission Director Rathan Khelkar, Director of Health Services P.P. Preetha, District Medical Officers and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...