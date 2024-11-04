Health department gears up for Sabarimala season

In view of the annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala, the Health department has put in place extensive measures to ensure the health of pilgrims visiting the hill shrine.

During a meeting at Pampa on Monday to review the preparations, Health Minister Veena George highlighted that special arrangements have been made at all government hospitals. The Government Medical College Hospital in Konni, which will operate as the Sabarimala Special Hospital, is equipped with 30 beds, including ICU and ventilator facilities, along with designated beds in the emergency department. Arrangements have also been made at the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital. A control centre, which will function round the clock at Pampa, will coordinate medical assistance, with supplies of medicines and the support of multilingual health workers. This control room will also be linked to the District Collectorate and government hospitals.

The Minister also urged pilgrims on medication for chronic conditions, like heart disease, to carry their medical records. With the relocation of the Vatasserikara health centre from the main Sabarimala route, doctors will be positioned along the route to provide assistance.

In response to the rising risk of waterborne diseases, the Food Safety department has been tasked with testing water samples frequently. Inspections to ensure the quality of food sold to pilgrims will also be ongoing. Health inspectors have been instructed to oversee public hygiene measures, and all workers in food service units must hold valid health cards.

The Health Department is also setting up a dedicated training schedule to equip Sabarimala volunteers with basic life support and CPR skills. The Minister also emphasised the need for the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to address power interruptions and voltage fluctuations, which can critically impact medical equipment in the area.

The review meeting was attended by District Collector S. Prem Krishnan, Sabarimala ADM Arun S. Nair, and District Medical Officer L. Anitha Kumari, among other officials.

