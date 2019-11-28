Health corners for all schools in Wayanad

A meeting of school principals in the district on Wednesday, chaired by District Collector Adeela Abdulla, decided to set up health corners in every school in the district.

The decision was taken in the wake of the death of a 10-year-old student of the Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School after a snake bit her in the class recently. The corners would function under the supervision of a senior teacher in every school, Dr. Adeela said after the meeting.

Pamphlets and brochures on medical emergency measures, billboards with phone numbers to be contacted at a time of emergency and medicines would be set up in the corners.

Teachers and students will be trained with the assistance of Health Department and National Health Mission to meet any emergency, Dr. Adeela said. It was also planned to introduce Guardian Doctors project in the district, she added. The project, to be executed with the Indian Medical Association, envisages providing timely health-related advice to students. Doctors who are willing to reach schools during an emergency, will be appointed as guardian doctors under the project, she said.

Action against the whole teaching community on the basis of an isolated incident could not be justified, Dr. Adeela said. While the community is passing through a difficult situation, they should keep up their morale, she said.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed Education Department officials to chalk out a disaster management plan, including training programmes for teachers in the basics of performing first aid, in all schools of the district. DDMA will provide assistance to draft the plan.