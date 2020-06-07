Health centres close after nurse tests positive

Thrissur

07 June 2020 00:08 IST

Health centres under the Porathissery public health centre were closed after COVID-19 was confirmed in a nurse at the Madayikonam sub health centre.

The 51-year-old nurse tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday, following which the Porathissery public health centre, and Madayikkonam, Moorkkanad and Kandaramthara sub centres were temporarily closed. The health centres have been disinfected.

All health workers, including the doctor, have been sent in home quarantine. Councillors and the municipal health supervisor who were in contact with the nurse were also asked to go in quarantine.

