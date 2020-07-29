Health-care workers among 54 positive cases in Pathanamthitta

Seven police personnel and three health workers were among the 54 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday, a release said.

Of the new patients, 38 contracted the disease through contact while16 were those who came from other States and abroad.

Four of the seven police personnel are from the Armed Reserve Camp in Pathanamthitta. A civil police officer at the Malayalappuzha police station, a driver attached to the office of the DySP (Crime Branch), and an officer posted at the COVID control cell at the office of the District Police Chief also tested positive on Wednesday. The Station House Officer at the Malayalappuzha police station had tested positive the other day and the entire staff there went in quarantine.

A staff nurse at the General Hospital, Pathanamthitta, a health worker from Pannivizha, near Adoor, posted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, and another person employed at a clinical laboratory here are the health workers who tested positive.

The overall tally of COVID-19 cases in the district went up to 1,260 on Wednesday. There are 342 active cases, of which 331 are undergoing treatment at hospitals in the district and the rest outside the district. As many as 81 people recovered from the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 916.