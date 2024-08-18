GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Health care is an honour to be embraced with pride: Governor 

Published - August 18, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan arriving for the 19th convocation ceremony of the Kerala University of Health Sciences, at Mulangunnathukavu, near Thrissur on Sunday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan arriving for the 19th convocation ceremony of the Kerala University of Health Sciences, at Mulangunnathukavu, near Thrissur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Health care is a service and honour, which should be embraced with pride, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 19th convocation ceremony of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), here, on Sunday.

“Health care studies should emphasise both intellectual and ethical values. Every medical or health care professional should take pride in their profession and willingly offer their services to society.”

Society has entrusted great expectation on KUHS, which has been playing a huge role in health care research, the Governor said.

Degree certificates were distributed to 11,166 students, who have, completed courses from various colleges under the KUHS at the function. Students who won first ranks in various categories were also honoured by the Governor.

Dr. Jayaram Panicker Endowment Awards were given to Rohit Rajeev Zachariah of Government Medical College, Thrissur, and S. Aiswarya of the Pushpagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Thiruvalla. The governor released a book ‘Skills Training Manual for Medical College’ by giving its copy to KUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal.

The Vice-Chancellor presided over the function held at the Government Medical College Alumni Hall.

