Health-care facilities will be expanded ahead of Sabarimala season: Veena

Health-care facilities will be expanded in connection with the Sabarimala pilgrimage, Health Minister Veena George has said.

At a high-level meeting here on Monday, she said the Konni Government Medical College will serve as the base hospital, where elaborate facilities will be arranged during the pilgrimage season. Emergency cardiology care, including Cath lab procedures, will be made available at Pathanamthitta General Hospital. Apart from medical care, preventive measures against infectious diseases will also be strengthened.

The Food Safety department will conduct stringent checks. Health cards are mandatory for all food handlers in food business operations and eateries.

Control room

An extensive control room will be set up at the Pampa hospital. Ms. George instructed that adequate arrangements be made and enough personnel deployed before the start of the pilgrimage season.

Specialist doctors from various disciplines will be deployed from both the Health and Medical Education departments. Expert cardiologists and physicians will be engaged from medical colleges.

Dispensaries with advanced facilities will be set up at key locations such as the Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilackal, Charalmedu, Neelimala and Appachimedu. Hospitals at Pampa and the Sannidhanam will be operational from November 1 and other hospitals from November 15. All hospitals will be equipped with defibrillators, ventilators, and cardiac monitors.

Full-fledged labs will be operational at Nilackal and Pampa. Operation theatres will function at Pampa and Sannidhanam. A temporary dispensary will function from the Valiya Koyikkal temple at Pandalam. Adequate number of ambulances will be arranged.

Special medical-care facilities will be arranged at 15 major hospitals in the district, apart from Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital.

Oxygen parlours

Emergency medical facilities will be available all along the way from Pampa to Sannidhanam as the pilgrims on foot are likely to feel palpitations, breathlessness, chest pain or other discomfort. Emergency medical centres and oxygen parlours will be set up at 15 points on the route.

Four emergency centres will be set up along the forest path. Trained staff nurses, who are well versed in the use of automated external defibrillator to manage those who might suffer sudden heart attacks, will be deployed.

AYUSH services will also be provided. Senior officials from various departments, including health, medical education, food safety, and the district administration, were present at the meeting chaired by the Minister.

