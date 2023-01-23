Health cards mandatory for hotel workers from Feb. 1 in Kerala

January 23, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department is making health cards mandatory for all employees in food business operations in the State from February 1.

All persons handling food in establishments which cook and distribute them have to obtain the health cards which certify that they do not suffer from any contagious diseases, other infections or have any open wounds on their body. This is necessary as any pathogen harboured by those handling food can reach others through food, a statement issued by the Health department here said.

Stringent action will be taken against those who issue fake medical certificates and those obtaining bogus certificates.

According to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations, medical fitness certificate of employees should be kept safely by the food business outlet concerned. The businesses should take the responsibility of ensuring that all its employees have valid and genuine health cards, or else the authorities can resort to legal measures.

When outlets which had been served improvement notices are allowed to function again, it should be ensured that all employees undergo training on food safety within the first two weeks, apart from resolving all deficiencies. Those running the food outlet should give an affidavit that they will register for hygiene rating within two months of reopening the facility.

Accessing health cards

A certificate from a registered medical practitioner in a fixed format is necessary.

The prescribed medical certificate form can be downloaded from http://fda.uk.gov.in/document/performa-for-medical-fitness-certificate-for-food-handlers-19221.pdf.

The necessary tests prescribed should be completed and the certificate must bear the signature and seal of the examining doctor. The health card will be valid for one year.