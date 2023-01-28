ADVERTISEMENT

Health cards for hotel staff: IMA in State tells members to be careful on medical certificates

January 28, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Investigations necessary before physical examination of the staff’

The Hindu Bureau

The State wing of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has told its members to be careful while issuing medical certificates to people associated with hotels and restaurants, where health cards have been mandatory for staff who deal with food, from February 1.

“This is to remind you that all members of the association must show utmost caution while issuing medical certificates always, especially for food and for people who handle food material,” said Sulphi Noohu, State president, and Joseph Benaven, State secretary, IMA Kerala branch, in a letter on January 26.

The IMA State functionaries said “all the necessary investigations as per guidelines” must be conducted before the physical examination of the staff. “This is to enhance food safety measures to be implemented in the State,” said the letter addressed to all State functionaries, senior leaders, local branch presidents and secretaries, officials of various schemes and projects, and functionaries of district committees.

The letter comes in the wake of the Health department making these cards compulsory for all persons handling food in outlets. The cards should certify that the holders do not suffer from any contagious diseases, infections, or have any open wounds on their body as any pathogen harboured by those handling food can reach others through food.

The department has also warned of action against people who issue fake medical certificates and those obtaining bogus certificates. A certificate from a registered medical practitioner in a fixed format is necessary. People running food business should take the responsibility of ensuring that all its employees have valid and genuine health cards. The association, however, has not issued any general guidelines for blood tests or vaccination, and it has been left to the discretion of the physician to recommend them.

