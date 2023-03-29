Health cards for food handlers must from April 1 in Kerala

March 29, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government’s decision to make health cards mandatory for all food handlers in food business operations in the State will come into effect from April 1, said a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George here on Wednesday.

The last date for the same had been extended twice earlier following appeals from the representatives of hotels and restaurant owners’ associations.

With typhoid vaccination one of the stipulations necessary for the issue of health cards, the vaccine has been made available at cheap rates through Karunya pharmacies. Typhoid vaccine, available in the open market in the price range of ₹350 to ₹2,000, has been made available at ₹95.52 through Karunya pharmacies.

Earlier, typhoid vaccine was not part of the State’s essential medicine list and hence was not being procured by the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd. The government directed the KMSCL to procure the vaccine at low rates after it was decided that typhoid vaccination was mandatory for food handlers in the interest of food safety.