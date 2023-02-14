HamberMenu
Health card for food handlers: deadline extended till Feb. 28

February 14, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department has extended the deadline for food handlers in food business establishments in the State to secure health cards, a mandatory requirement under the Food Safety and Standards Act. Accordingly, food business operations have been given time till February 28 to ensure that all food handlers in their respective institutions have the health card. About 60% of the food handlers in various food businesses have already taken the health card and the remaining are expected to do so before February 28, a statement issued by the office of the Health Minister said.

