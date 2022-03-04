Health camp for students conducted
Kozhikode
The National Health Mission, in association with the District Health Department, organised a free health check-up camp for school children at Malaparamba AUP School on Friday. Mayor Beena Philip opened the camp. According to health Department officials, the camp was hosted to ensure the total health fitness of the children. Those in need of follow-up treatment would be given the support free of cost, they said.
