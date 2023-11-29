Health authorities urge caution against food poisoning

November 29, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST

KOCHI

The health authorities have urged the public, hotels, catering sectors, and those involved in preparation and distribution of food to remain alert in the wake of cases of food poisoning being reported from various parts of Ernakulam.

Food poisoning cases have been reported since January 2023 from Payipra, North Paravur, Mangattumukku, Vadavucode, Alangad, Thrikkakara, and Angamaly. As many as 175 persons, who participated in a ‘biriyani challenge’ held at Alangad recently, sought treatment following vomiting and diarrhoea, according to officials.

Food poisoning cases have been mostly reported from schools, colleges, hostels, and hotels. Those who had participated in vacation camps were also diagnosed with symptoms of food poisoning.

A communication issued by the District Medical Officer cautioned the public against consuming food that has not been cooked properly. They should also refrain from having food items stored in refrigerator for long. Hotels and catering units have to ensure proper hygiene, it said.