Health authorities issue alert as Kasaragod sees a rise in mumps cases

March 13, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Health department in Kasaragod has issued a public alert after a large number of mumps cases were reported in the district.

District Medical Officer (DMO) A.V. Ramdas said mumps was a contagious viral infection caused by the mumps virus belonging to the Paramyxoviridae family. This airborne disease primarily affects the salivary glands, leading to swelling and discomfort.

He said over 200 cases had been detected in the district in just over a month. The transmission typically occurs from seven days before to seven days after the onset of salivary gland swelling. However, individuals are most contagious one or two days before and up to five days after the swelling occurs.

While mumps commonly affects children aged five to nine, cases among adults are also being reported. The disease tends to be more severe in adults compared to children.

Dr. Ramdas said symptoms include swelling of cheeks below the ears, fever, headache, difficulty opening the mouth, chewing and swallowing, loss of appetite, and fatigue. The treatment involves managing symptoms with fever and pain medication, ample fluid intake, and rest, he added.

He further said that children might experience feeding difficulties owing to mouth discomfort, necessitating special care to provide liquid foods and maintain oral hygiene.

The DMO said mumps spreads through airborne droplets from coughing, sneezing, nasal secretions, and direct contact with infected individuals. Complications may arise if the disease affects the brain, testicles, ovaries, glands, or prostate, potentially leading to encephalitis or other seroius illness.

He cautioned that patients should isolate themselves at home until fully recovered, avoiding contact with others and disinfecting personal items. Symptoms typically manifest within two to three weeks post-infection.

He said the vaccination was available to prevent mumps, administered as part of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine between 16 and 24 months of age. Mumps cases were more prevalent between January and May, he added.

He advised the individuals experiencing mumps symptoms should refrain from self-medication and seek medical attention for proper diagnosis and treatment. Vigilance and proactive measures are crucial in containing the spread of this contagious disease, he said.