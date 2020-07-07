Health authorities in jitters

PATHANAMTHITTA

07 July 2020 23:07 IST

Doctor among 12 new COVID-19 cases in Pathanamthitta

A 26-year-old Non-Resident Keralite (NoRK), who came to his house at Kottangal from Dubai on June 4, testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 even after completing 14 days in quarantine has left the health authorities here in jitters.

A 77-year-old man who came from Maharashtra on June 6, a 60-year-old woman who came from Kuwait on June 14, and a 66-year-old woman who came from Doha on June 14 too have tested positive after completing quarantine.

District Medial Officer A.L. Sheeja attributed this to an inordinate delay in testing 1,000-odd throat swab samples sent from the district.

A medical officer who was in charge of the casualty wing at the taluk hospital in Ranni was among the 12 persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday.

The doctor had been on duty at the hospital for the past 14 days.

A 60-year-old woman who reached her home at Mezhuveli from Kuwait on June 14, a 54-year-old woman who reached her home at Prakkanam from Maharashtra on June 18, a man who came home at Koodal from Doha on June 14, a 51-year-old man who reached his home at Kottangal from Muscat on June 18, a 46-year-old man came to his home at Puramattom from Tamil Nadu on June 18, a 51-year-old man who reached Puramattom from Delhi on June 16, a 28-year-old youth who came to Mele-Vettipram from Maharashtra on June 6, a 40-year-old man who came to Keekozhoor from Kuwait on June 19, a 57-year-old man who came to Nedumonkavu from Saudi Arabia on July 3, a 50-year-old man of Vakayar who came from Damam on July 3 are the others who tested positive.

Found dead

A 28-year-old woman who had come home at Puthumala, near Adoor, from Tanjavur on June 27 and was in home quarantine was found dead in her room on Tuesday. The body was shifted to the General Hospital here.

The police have registered a case against a 40-year-old man in home quarantine who had attended a wedding at Adoor.