Health and education of students are our priority: Minister Sivankutty 

May 12, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Thrissur

Quality of education and health of students are priorities for the government, along with ensuring sufficient infrastructure in the general education sector, Minister for Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating new buildings in three schools under the Kunnamkulam Assembly constituency on Friday.

“New school buildings had been built at ₹3,000 crore in the last seven years for improving facilities in schools. Kerala is the only state where infrastructure development has been done in the general education sector. Increase in the number of students in government schools is evidence for this,” the Minister said .

Distribution of handloom uniforms has been completed for the year 2022-23. As many as 42.08 lakh metres of handloom cloth has been distributed for 9,58,060 students of 7,077 schools. Fund has been allotted for the rest of the students for buying uniforms.

For the first time in history, the LDF government has sought the opinion of students and parents for revision of the syllabus. In all, 25 lakh people were part of the project.