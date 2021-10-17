Health alert in capital against scrub typhus

Spreads via bites of infected chiggers

Scrub typhus has been reported in the capital district, prompting the Health Department to sound a public health alert.

Scrub typhus spreads to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites) and the most common symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, rash, and dry cough.

People who work outdoors or are engaged in clearing shrubbery, grassy plains should pay special attention if they develop these symptoms, as the larval mites causing Scrub Typhus are found in the sand or amidst shrubs. They should seek care at the nearest Public Health Centre, district medical officer, K.S. Shinu said.

Shrubs and overgrown grass should be cleared from house premises and clothes that fully cover the body should be worn.

Clothes should not be left to dry on grass or on ground.

Doxycycline

Doxycycline is effective against Scrub Typhus and can be had on advice of a physician.