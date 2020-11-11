Health action plan ready for Sabarimala

Thiruvananthapuram

11 November 2020 22:02 IST

Best of medical facilities will be made available to pilgrims

The Health Department has formulated a detailed utilising all hospitals, human resources and ambulances in government hospitals as well as empanelled private hospitals to provide the best of medical facilities to pilgrims.

Available human resources and infrastructure of private hospitals and COVID brigade is also being utilised for the same.

Advertising

Advertising

Strict protocols would be enforced everywhere keeping in mind the threat of super spreader events during religious congregations, an official statement issued by the Health Department said.

The department has proposed that health staff be deployed at the health facilities at the Sannidhanam, Charalmedu, Pampa, Nilakkal and Erumeli. An emergency operation theatre will also function at the Sannidhanam.

Treatment facilities have been made available at Pathanamthitta GH, Erumeli CHC and Kanjirappally taluk headquarters hospital. Kottayam Government Medical College is also put on stand by as the MCH nearest to Sabarimala.

Doctors (Assistant Surgeons), specialists (Cardiology, Orthopaedics, Anaesthesiologists and Physicians), staff nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians, radiographers and other support staff – approximately 1,000 Health Service employees -- will be pooled from districts and deployed at Sabarimala in phases throughout the pilgrimage period from November 15 to January 19, 2021. Specialists are being sought from the Medical College hospitals also

Doctors, including specialists, will be serving on a weekly rotation while other employees will do a 15-day rotation.

The department has arranged medical facilities for managing palpitation, breathlessness, chest pain or heart attack and other cardiac issues that anyone might experience, all along the trekking path from Pampa till Sannidhanam.

Free ambulance service has been arranged and these services will be available at Nilackal, Pampa, Elavunkal, Ranni Perinad, Vadasserikkara and Pandalam

The State Health Agency has empanelled 48 government and private hospitals in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts for providing medical treatment for pilgrims. Pilgrims who are enrolled in Ayushman Bharat or Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhati will be provided treatment free of cost ion the empanelled hospitals.

Those who are not enrolled in the health insurance scheme can seek care at public sector hospitals

Emergency medical centres and oxygen parlours will be set up in various places from Pampa to Sannidhanam, where pilgrims can seek supplemental oxygen, first aid and general check up. Nurses trained in Heart attack management and automated external defibrillators will be available at these centres round the clock.

The Director of Health Services will be in charge of all activities at Sabarimala, while senior officials are camping at Sabarimala to supervise activities. Medical officers of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Alappuzha districts will be the nodal officers responsible for respective districts.