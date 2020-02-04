‘Healing Christ’ statue enters URF book of world records

A tri-metal sculpture of Jesus Christ, Healing Christ, on the central courtyard of the Believers Church Medical College Hospital in Thiruvalla has entered the Universal Records Forum’s (URF) book of world records.

Fr. Sijo Panthappallil of the Believers Eastern Church said URF chief executive officer Saudeep Chatterjee officially communicated the matter to the church.

A URF team adjudged that the 368-cm tall statue, weighing 2,400 kg, the largest one of its kind in the world. It took 18 months for sculpting the statue. It was unveiled on the BCMC courtyard on December 1, 2014.

Balakrishnan Achary, sculptor from Chengannur, sculpted the statue with an alloy of zinc, copper, and velutheeyam (an alloy of tin and aluminium).

BCMC authorities submitted an application to the URF on September 16.

URF editor Sunil Joseph will officially hand over the certificate of recognition, ‘largest tri-metal Jesus sculpture’, to Metropolitan of the Church Mar Athanaseus Yohan-I at a function on the BCMC premises on February 10.