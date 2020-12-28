Heads of municipalities in district chosen

Soumya Raj (Indu) of the CPI (M) sworn-in as Alappuzha municipality’s chairperson

Soumya Raj (Indu) of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] was sworn-in as the chairperson of the Alappuzha municipality on Monday.

In the election held to the post, Ms. Raj, representing Eravukadu ward in the municipal council, secured 36 votes in the 52-member council. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), which romped to victory in the elections to the municipality earlier this month with 35 seats, also got the support of an Independent councillor in the election to the chairperson post.

The United Democratic Front (UDF), which fielded Suma Skandan, of the Congress bagged 11 votes, while the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suma got three votes. Two councillors abstained from voting.

Meanwhile, P.S.M. Hussain of the Communist Party of India (CPI) was elected vice chairman of the Alappuzha municipality. In the election, Mr. Hussain polled 35 votes. Vote cast by municipal chairperson Soumya Raj was declared invalid.

In Cherthala municipality, Sherly Bharghavan, of the CPI(M) was sworn-in as the chairperson, while T.S. Ajayakumar, of the CPI was elected vice chairman of the municipality.

K.M. Raju, of the Congress was elected as the chairman of the Haripad municipality. Sreeja Kumari, of the Congress is the new vice chairperson of the civic body.

In Kayamkulam municipality, P. Sasikala, of the CPI (M) was sworn-in as the chairperson, while J. Adarsh of the CPI was elected vice chairman.

Congress’s Mariamma John Philip was elected as the chairperson of the Chengannur municipality. Sreejith G., of the Congress is the new vice chairman there.

In Mavelikkara municipality, the United Democratic Front (UDF) wrested power with the support of an independent councillor.

K.V. Sreekumar, a CPI (M) rebel, who won the election from Umbarnnad ward of the civic body as an independent, was sworn-in as the chairman of the municipality.

Following the elections, Mr. Sreekumar struck a deal with the UDF after it promised to make him the chairman of the municipality.

Meanwhile, Lalitha Raveendranath, of the Congress was elected vice-chairperson of the civic body.