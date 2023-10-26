Headmistress, teachers suspended on charge of bogus admissions

October 26, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - KOCHI

The General Education department has suspended the headmistress and two teachers of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Aluva, on charge of manipulating official registers by including bogus admissions to retain two class divisions.

The teachers facing disciplinary action pending inquiry include headmistress Meena Paul, and Jayalal L. and Divya Divakaran. A report submitted by the Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam, before the Director of General Education said that they had violated rules.

The suspension order issued by the Director said that the names of seven students, who were at present studying in an unrecognised school, were included in the attendance register of Class VII B to save the division. The name of a student, who is at present studying in a school in Aluva, was included in the attendance register of Class 10 B.

The class teachers submitted that all the eight students were admitted at the start of the new academic year in June. However, they did not continue their studies in view of lack of school bus facility. The names were also uploaded on the official digital register of admitted students. The eight students were present at the time of inspection by the regional authorities on October 17.

