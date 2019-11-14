Headmaster held for misbehaving with teacher

The police arrested a primary school headmaster for allegedly harassing a woman teacher by showering abuses on her when she approached him for a leave at Chunangad, near Ottappalam, on Wednesday.

Uduman Kutty Padippurakkal, 54, headmaster of SDVMLP School, Chunangad, was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate at Ottappalam. He was released on bail.

Audio clip released

The police arrested him and slapped charges for misbehaviour after the teacher released an audio clip of the obscene language he used against her.

The woman had complained to the educational authorities, including the District Educational Officer, and the police several times about Mr. Uduman’s misbehaviour. Three other teachers too had complained against him.

Mr. Uduman is found to have challenged the woman to record his abusive language when she approached him for a half-day leave on Tuesday.

He opened a broadside of abuses against her. She fell unconscious and was admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital, Ottappalam.

The police said they had warned the headmaster when the woman complained against him earlier.

Youth Congress protest

The Youth Congress, meanwhile, demanded that action be initiated against the AEO and the DEO for ignoring the repeated complaints filed by the teacher. “Both of them have complicity in this crime against women,” said Youth Congress leader Boban Mattumantha.