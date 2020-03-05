Headload worker’s protest against CAA draws crowds

INTUC workers felicitating K.B. Sivadasan during his satyagraha against the CAA at Changaramkulam, Malappuram, on Tuesday.

MALAPPURAM

05 March 2020 01:07 IST

People from different walks of life pour into the protest venue to pledge support

Headload worker K.B. Sivadasan of Changaramkulam is a one-man army, no matter whether in charity or in protest.

A day-long satyagraha he staged at Changaramkulam town on Tuesday turned out to be the latest addition to the ongoing series of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Mr. Sivadasan drew the attention of large crowds by way of his conduct. “Every citizen of this country, including me, has the responsibility to this land. There will be none to perform my role if

I fail in my responsibility,” Mr. Sivadasan said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) member A.M. Rohit inaugurated the satyagraha. K.V. Khader presided over the event.

People from different walks of life poured in to the pandhal where Mr. Sivadasan sat, acknowledging his act and pledging their support to the protest.

From school students and politicians of different parties to elderly people of different religions, supporters greeted Mr. Sivadasan as he spent the day protesting against the CAA. “Everyone has equal rights

in our country. There should be no discrimination in the name of religion or community,” he said.

Mr. Sivadasan, who makes a living by labouring as a headload worker at Changaramkulam, has been known for giving away a good chunk of his income for charity. During the last Onam festival, he had honoured 100-odd elderly persons by offering them dress.